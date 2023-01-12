City launches BIPOC grant program

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The City of Alexandria is gearing up to launch a BIPOC Small Business Grant Program.

Alexandria business owners who identify as Black, indigenous and/or a person of color are encouraged to apply for a business grant by Feb. 10 in order to be considered.

According to a news release, grant funding form $1,000 to $7,000 will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.

Submissions open on Jan. 26. For more information about eligibility, award criteria, and frequently asked questions, visit alexandriava.gov/ BIPOC.