Community Fire Academy applications open

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Fire Department is currently accepting applications for its spring 2023 Community Fire Academy, according to a news release.

The free program is offered to city residents and business owners who are 18 and up. It works to educate community members about both fire safety and the history of the agency.

According to the academy, the program’s goal is to “build partnerships within the community by helping participants understand how the fire department works, and to encourage volunteering within the community.”

Beginning on March 16, the program will take place on Thursdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. It will end with a graduation ceremony for participants on May 4. For more information, visit alexandriava.gov/academies.

The deadline for applications is March 3.