Crash causes temporary road closure

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

A single-vehicle car crash caused a downed traffic signal early Monday morning, according to the Alexandria Police Department.

At approximately 3:12 a.m., APD tweeted that there was a temporary closure at the southbound lanes of 3400 block of Richmond Highway at Reed Avenue due to the crash.

According to to Public Information Officer Marcel Bassett, “a white pick up truck struck a light pole near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Reed, knocking it to the ground.”

The road remained closed for five hours, at which point APD said the debris had been cleared and the road had been opened. Stop signs were placed at each corner of the intersection until the light became fully functional, and encouraged drivers to “exercise caution while using that intersection.”

Bassett said that alcohol played a role in the incident and the driver sustained minor injuries.