Early childhood care facility debuts in city

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Celebree School, an early childhood care facility that provides preschool, after school care and summer camp programs, is set to open its newest school in Alexandria, according to a news release.

Located at 2450 Mill Road, the school will provide a “customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional and academic needs of children while adhering to Virginia’s early education standards,” according to the release.

The entrepreneurs behind the endeavor are local husband and wife duo Mohammad Ali and Ayesha Abdul. Abdul learned he’d be expecting his first child and desired to pursue a new career that provided more fulfillment, which led to the conception of Celebree School.

Celebree School of Alexandria will be open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information and to learn about the upcoming opening event, visit celebree.com/alexandria-va/.