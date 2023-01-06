Fulton appointed to ALX Electoral Board

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Republican City Committee announced the Alexandria Circuit Court’s appointment of Tom Fulton to the Alexandria Electoral Board, according to a news release.

The AEB oversees the city’s Office of Voter Registrations and elections. Fulton is a former chairman of the ARCC and was recently sworn into the office by Greg Parks, Alexandria clerk of the court.

ARCC Chairman Annetta Catchings, who announced Fulton’s appointment, said in a news release that she selected board candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences “whom I felt were capable of representing the party well with their values and expertise.”

“I congratulate Tom Fulton on this prestigious appointment and I am confident that his years of expertise will be invaluable to the board,” Catchings said.