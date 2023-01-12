Historic Alexandria to celebrate MLK Day

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

On Jan. 16, the Office of Historic Alexandria will offer various opportunities to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. throughout the community.

The public is invited to attend a free awards ceremony at 1 p.m. to honor the student artists who participated in this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. poster exhibition.

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. poster exhibition entries will be on display in the Viola Lawson Lobby of Alexandria City Hall from Jan. 17 through February. The exhibition features artwork by Alexandria City Public Schools second through fifth graders. The 2023 theme is “It Starts With Me: Creating a Beloved Community!” and aims to create art that shows what people can do to honor King’s vision.

Finally, a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will take place at the George Washington Masonic Memorial on Sunday at 4 p.m. The program will celebrate the life, dream and legacy of King and will include food, music and a panel of experts to discuss King’s message.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article implied that the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will take place next week. In fact, it will take place on Sunday, Jan. 15.