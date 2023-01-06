Nepenthe Gallery to feature local artists

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Nepenthe Gallery has announced a special exhibit, “Winter Solstice 2023: A Curated Expo of Works by Local Artists,” which will feature paintings by seven Alexandria artists.

The artists include Tom Dupuis, Brent Erickson, Anne Heising, Kitty Petroff, Martha Petroff, Margaret Teague and Peter Wyckoff.

The event will take place on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. as part of Nepenthe Gallery’s art, wine and cheese series. It will conclude on Jan. 31.

For more information, visit nepenthegallery.com.