Police arrest shots fired suspect

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shots fired incident in the 1500 block of Princess Street.

Public Information Officer Marcel Bassett told the Times on Wednesday afternoon that Chauvez Diggins, of Alexandria, was arrested for the crime.

APD Tweeted at approximately 10:05 a.m. on Dec. 31 that there was heavy police presence near and around the area. Residents reported that the area remained blocked off as an apparent crime scene for several hours.

No injuries have been reported in connection to the incident, according to APD.