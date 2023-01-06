Scholarship opens for CNA course

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

LeadingAge Virginia, an association of aging services nonprofits, is currently accepting applications for scholarships toward an advanced certified nurse aide course that will take place in Alexandria.

According to a news release, there will be 15 scholarships valued at $2,500 each to cover an ACNA course from Feb. 6 to April 17. CNAs are encouraged to apply by Jan. 27.

In partnership with Northern Virginia Community College, the curriculum will include hybrid virtual and in-person learning, clinical coursework and rotations. It will take place at Goodwin House Alexandria, according to the release.

The program is part of a grant awarded to leadingAge Virginia in 2021 by the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.

For more information and application instructions, visit https://leadingagevirginia.org/ mpage/AdvancedCNAHome.