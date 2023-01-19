Shooting near Holmes Run on Sunday

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred near Holmes Run on Sunday.

At approximately 5:09 p.m., APD responded to a call for service in the 4600 block of Duke Street. On OpenMHZ, a dispatcher can be heard saying that a male subject was shot multiple times, four of which were in the back.

“A female [says] that her baby’s father shot her boyfriend,” another dispatcher can be heard saying at 5:11 p.m.

According to OpenMHZ, the suspect, Bryan Morris, left in a white Mercedes headed to North Van Dorn Street.

Public Information Officer Marcel Bassett said that one person was injured, a 22-year-old male, who was transported to the hospital “with multiple injuries” and is expected to recover.

APD is currently investigating a person of interest in relation to the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective John Bratelli at [email protected] andriava.gov or 703-746-6699.