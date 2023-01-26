Shooting suspect mistakenly released

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

An Alexandria resident was mistakenly released from a jail in Prince George’s County after being arrested in connection with a shooting incident.

The Alexandria Police Department began investigating an incident that occurred on Jan. 15 in the 4600 block of Duke Street in which one person was shot, according to a news release.

Then, on Jan. 20, APD’s Special Investigations Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force took Brian Wordell Morris Jr., 27, into custody. According to the release, Morris was mistakenly released from jail that same day. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Anyone with information leading to his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective John Bratelli at 703- 746-6699 or [email protected] alexandriava.gov.