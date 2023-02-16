AlexRenew names new manager and CEO

By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

Justin Carl became AlexRenew’s fifth general manager and chief executive officer on Feb. 6, the organization announced in a statement. For the past five years, Carl has been the program manager for RiverRenew, AlexRenew’s $615 million environmental initiative that will prevent millions of gallons of combined sewage from polluting Alexandria’s waterways.

Carl is a licensed professional engineer in Virginia and Washington, D.C. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree in environmental engineering from Wilkes University and a master’s of engineering degree in environmental engineering from Manhattan College.