Arlandria assault leaves one injured

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

A man was injured early Monday morning near West Glebe Road and Mount Vernon Avenue.

Alexandria Police Department police responded to a call for service at 2:26 a.m., according to the dispatch call, which specified that a group of three men followed a victim behind AutoZone with a knife.

“The subject is going to be hiding behind a parked truck. … [There is] a white pickup truck involved,” one dispatcher said.

Then, at 2:30 a.m., the same dispatcher said that the subject “answered, advised that he was being attacked and disconnected again.”

According to police, the victim suffered lacerations to his head. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.