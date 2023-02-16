Arrest made in recent shooting

By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

The Alexandria Police Department, with the assistance of the Arlington County Police Department, have taken a suspect into custody in relation to a recent shooting incident according to a news release.

On Feb. 10, police responded to an area in the 3800 block of Russell Road to reports of a man shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active, and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact APD Detective Robert Hill at 703-746-6712 or [email protected].