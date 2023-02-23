Bruce Willis and Frontotemporal Dementia

By Dr. Vivek Sinha

Dementia is a condition that affects more than 55 million people worldwide. The financial strain of this progressive condition is matched by the emotional toll it places on family members and care- givers. Last week we learned the unfortunate news that actor Bruce Willis was diagnosed with a type of dementia, called Frontotemporal Dementia.

The diagnosis of dementia is a difficult burden for anyone to bear, and given the actor’s fame and popularity, there have been many questions about FTD. What is it? How does it differ from other types of dementia? How is it diagnosed? And is there treatment?

Dementia is defined as a decline in cognition. Cognition determines how our brain obtains and processes information. In dementia, we find a decline in one or more aspects of cognitions – language, learning and memory, executive function, complex attention, perceptual-motor or social cognition. This decline must be severe enough to interfere with day-to-day functioning and independence.

There are multiple types of dementia. The five most common are: Alzheimer’s Dementia, Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Parkinson Disease Dementia, Frontotemporal Dementia and Vascular Dementia. These have broadly overlapped symptoms, but there are some specific features associated with the varying types.