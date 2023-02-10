City seeks community feedback on audits

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The City of Alexandria is seeking community input on safety issues at the intersections of Duke and South Patrick Streets, and Duke and South Henry Streets.

According to a news release, feedback is part of the Duke Street and Route 1 High Crash Intersection Audits Project, which aims to evaluate safety and mobility risks and develop designs for improvements.

Since 2014, more than 70 crashes have occurred at these two intersections, according to the release, and both are ranked among the city’s high-crash intersections.

Feedback submissions are open until Feb. 28. For more information, visit www.research. net/r/AlexandriaVA-Duke Route1.