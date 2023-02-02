Dealer sentenced for causing overdoses

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

A man was sentenced on Monday to 30 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, according to a news release.

On Sept. 21, 2021, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, which is located near the outer edge of the City of Alexandria.

According to the release, six individuals took the substance thinking it was cocaine, all of whom suffered overdoses and were transported to the hospital. Five victims survived after Narcan was administered, and the sixth died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.

Trial evidence showed that Vaughn had intentionally added fentanyl to the cocaine, according to the release, and he had 60 additional grams of fentanyl powder at his home when he was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021.

He was sentenced for distribution resulting in death and bodily injury as well as for possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.