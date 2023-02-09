Man arrested for West End stabbing

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Akkeim Edwards, 45, was arrested and charged with felonious assault following a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday in the West End, according to an Alexandria Police Department news release.

At approximately 5:59 p.m. APD responded to a shots fired call for service in the 300 block of South Reynolds Street. But when they arrived, officers discovered a male victim, 29, with stab wounds to his midsection, according to the release. The victim was subsequently transported to the hospital and there have been no further reports on his condition.

According to the police dispatch call, someone was screaming and calling for help on the south side of the ninth floor of a building.

“I’ve got somebody stabbed and I’ve got one at gunpoint,” an APD officer said at 6:02 p.m. on OpenMHz.com.

Edwards is being held without bond, and goes to court for the incident on March 15, according to ALXnow, which also reported that Edwards was previously sentenced to 90 days in the Alexandria jail for indecent exposure in 2011, with a year suspended. In addition, they reported that court records show Edwards was found guilty of trespassing in 2020, subsequently spending two months in jail, with two years of supervised probation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Edmund Dougherty at 703-746-6697 or Edmund. [email protected]