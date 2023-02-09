Man pleads guilty to assault on Tuesday

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

A man from Frederick, Maryland pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assault with a deadly weapon in the City of Alexandria, according to a news release.

Juan Marcus Smith, 58, was driving on the George Washington Memorial Parkway when a dump truck collided with his vehicle. Smith proceeded to pull in front of the truck and stop his car in the middle of the parkway, according to the release.

He then walked over to the truck and brandished a knife while trying to retrieve the keys to the dump truck. Smith grabbed a baseball bat from his vehicle and shattered the dump truck’s side window while the driver was inside, according to the release.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on May 25 and faces a penalty of 10 years in prison.