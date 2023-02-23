Out of the Attic: Alexandria Black History Museum reopens

The Alexandria Black History Museum will return to normal business hours the first week of March. The museum has been closed for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some much-needed renovations. The museum is located in the historic Parker-Gray District, and the buildings as well as the exhibits are tributes to Alexandria’s rich African American history. The main building contains the Robert H. Robinson Library, which was built as a segregated library after the 1939 sit-down strike led by Samuel Tucker highlighted the fact that the Alexandria Library services excluded Alexandria’s African American residents.

The Robert H. Robinson Library opened in April 1940 and served the needs of Alexandria’s African American residents until July 1962. In the winter of 1959, the Alexandria Library quietly integrated its services for adults and high school students. The Robinson Library continued use as a segregated children’s library until 1962, when the Alexandria Library system was fully integrated.

In 1983, thanks to the efforts of the Parker-Gray Alumni and the Alexandria Society for the Preservation of Black Heritage, the former library was repurposed as the Black Alexandria and Parker-Gray Alumni Historic Resource Center. The building was later renamed the Alexandria Black History Resource Center before it received its current name in 2004.