Real Talk: What to keep, toss or sell

6) Maintain your clean space: Once you’ve finished your spring cleaning, make a plan to keep your home organized and clutter-free. Consider implementing new habits, such as cleaning up after yourself each day and regularly going through your belongings to get rid of anything you no longer need.

If you are planning to move any time soon, you will want to approach things with more definitive parameters, such as deciding what to keep, toss or sell.

What to keep

Let’s start with the easiest category – things you should keep. When planning your move, taking everyday items with you will save you time and money once you are settled in your new space. Taking complete bedroom sets, favorite pieces of furniture such as tables and couches and any dining room chairs and high tops is a smart move. You’ll also want to keep any chargers for new electronic devices and manuals to go with them.

Pack your frequently used clothing, accessories and toiletries. Basic cleaning supplies are a must, too. These items can be expensive to replace and you will likely want to give your new space a good clean before unpacking your items. Kitchen supplies such as basic cookware should also be taken with you.

What to sell

You can make a lot of money from selling your gently used items. Posting items on sites such as Facebook Marketplace, Mercari or taking goodies to your local thrift store can help you make some extra cash to spend on your new space. Start by getting rid of redundancies. For example, if you have five cooking skillets, – you could probably spare one or two. Office supplies can be difficult to travel with, so this is another area where you can shed clutter.