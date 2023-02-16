Saying ‘I Do’ to a DJ

By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

Weddings are a sacred tradition where two souls join and promise to love, honor

and cherish each other for the rest of their lives. And then it’s time to party! Planning your

reception includes decisions on flowers, food and music as well as deciding to take that

first dance with a five-piece live band or to the tunes of a DJ’s playlist. Depending on a variety of factors such as budget, venue space and personal taste, there are pros and cons to both.

A band offers a traditional feel with the excitement and spontaneity of a live performance. The bandleader can offer his or her rendition of your favorite song or croon a well-known classic in their own style. A DJ will play your favorite songs exactly as you are used to hearing them, so there are no surprises.

You’ll want to research potential entertainers before hiring them for your big day.

Local DJ and owner of DT Entertainment Dauson Tate suggests brides and grooms check out a potential DJ’s style and experience a night of music curated and delivered by the emcee before they decide on whether to go the DJ route.

“If I don’t have a gig scheduled before their wedding where they have a chance to see me work, I offer to come to any gatherings they may have on their calendar and DJ the

event for free to give them a feel for how I DJ,” Tate said. “I usually try to understand the genre of music the bride and groom want and then I will expand their list by listening to hours and hours of music. After I have curated an extensive number of songs, I go through the final playlist and listen to everything together to make sure all the transitions sound perfect.”

The location of your reception site may factor into who you choose. A band will want

a stage and enough space for their singers, microphones and gear. If space at your reception venue is limited, DJs tend to have a smaller footprint.

“I usually bring in speakers depending on how big the wedding is, but I also come with my own controller and it’s powered by my laptop,” Tate said.

Whether you go with a DJ or a band, you’ll want to make sure they help set the tone for

your reception with loads of fun and great energy. According to Tate, the key to any successful wedding is maintaining a joyful environment.

“My ideal atmosphere for a wedding is very energetic and exciting. Everyone that attends a wedding should have a smile on their face at all times,” Tate said.