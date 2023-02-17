Sudden death on East Reed Avenue reported

By Denise Dunbar

A sudden death was reported on East Reed Avenue in an Alexandria eNews alert sent out at 3:31 p.m. today. This announcement came about 40 minutes after multiple police and emergency messages began referring to a shooting at 28 E. Reed St. The messages can be heard on the public site openmhz.com.

The first dispatch message came at 2:52.29 p.m. and referred to a shooting at 28 E. Reed Avenue, stating the cross street was Wilson Avenue.

At 2:53.07 p.m. An Alexandria police dispatch referenced a weapons violation, with one shot fired. “We possibly have a victim shot,” dispatch said. “Caller is being uncooperative at this time. We’re trying to get further information.”

A dispatch call at 2:53.33 said the caller on that line was unsure if there is a victim and reiterated that the original caller was being uncooperative.

A 2:54.17 dispatch stated that a caller “is advising that his brother got shot in the head. We’re still trying to get further … ”

A 2:54.30 dispatch stated that “a 21-year-old male possibly shot a friend of his in the head.”

A 2:54.59 dispatch warned units responding to the East Reed Avenue shooting that the caller “is advising there are guns in the house. Use caution when responding. There’s supposed to be a 21-year-old male shot in the head.”

A 2:56.04 dispatch stated that a suspect in the shooting was in custody. “They have one in custody at this time. CSI unit to respond.”

A 2:56:32 dispatch said “Units responding for East Reed, continue to stage. We’re still waiting for police response to arrive on the scene. It appears they were playing with a gun and it went off.”

At 2:56:44 a dispatcher asked “Just confirm you have the suspect.”

At 2:58:09 a dispatcher said “We need a trauma kit and medics can come in.”

At 2:58:29 p.m. a dispatcher said “Alexandria units for 28 East Reed, per police the scene is cold. You can respond in.”

At 3:22:46 an apparent medic unit reported that they were clear from East Reed. “You can place medic 205 in service,” the dispatch said.

The Times will add updates as they become available.