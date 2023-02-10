Tax preparation services offered

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

The City of Alexandria will offer free tax preparation services to qualifying residents beginning this month.

Volunteers from Community Tax Aid will help to ensure that taxpayers apply for all applicable credits and deductions, especially the Earned Income Tax Credit and the Child Tax Credit. Taxpayers are eligible if their income is below $59,000. Electronic filing will be provided.

Starting Feb. 18, services will be offered Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m at the Department of Community and Human Services. The program ends on April 19.

Required documents include a social security or taxpayer ID, photo ID, W-2 forms and other income records. For more information, call 202- 830-1480.