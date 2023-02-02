Teenager killed in Alexandria

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

A 17-year-old boy was killed on Jan. 27 following a shooting in Alexandria’s Seminary Hill neighborhood.

At approximately 11:29 p.m. APD officers responded to a shots fired call for service in the 4600 block of Kenmore Avenue. Upon arrival, police discovered one victim, a 17-year-old juvenile male, with upper body trauma from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The victim was then transported to the hospital and later was pronounced dead.

APD has arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male, an Arlington resident, in connection with the incident. The male was charged with possession of a firearm by a person under age 18.

This investigation is active, and anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Kramarick at 703-746-6650 or at Matthew. [email protected]