The Legacy of Annie B. Rose

Annie Beatrice Bailey Rose was born 130 years ago, in 1893. Her father, Rev. Henry Bailey, had been sold as a youth by the owners of the slave jail at 1315 Duke St. Before the American Civil War, the Franklin and Armfield Slave Pen was one of the largest human trafficking enterprises in the United States, exporting almost 4,000 enslaved persons to plantations in the nation’s southernmost states. The jail was later operated by C. M. Price and John C. Cook. On May 24, 1861, the Union Army liberated the slave jail complex.

In 1863, an emancipated Henry Bailey managed to return to Alexandria where his mother lived. He laid track for the railroad between Washington and Richmond, learned to read and earned a degree in education.

Inspired by her father’s achievements, Annie chose a career as a school teacher in the Alexandria vicinity and worked at the U.S. Bureau of Printing and Engraving. She married William Henry Rose of Alexandria.

She immersed herself in many causes and would work for the next 40 years to improve the lives of others. In the 1940s, Annie encouraged African Americans to register to vote. She helped establish the city’s first Commission on Aging and was a founding member of the Senior Citizens Employment Services of Alexandria. She was also one of the founders of the Society for the Preservation of Black Heritage.