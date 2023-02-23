Your Views: Ignore the COG’s flawed demands

Within the report, Alexandria’s leaders stated their top priority is to “prioritize public land for affordable housing,” which would include school sites and parks. None of the other seven regional governments are targeting its schools and parks to convert to more dense housing.

Many might have believed Wilson’s past claims that council was not planning to dismantle neighborhoods and co-locate housing on school or public park sites under his watch, but if he is serious about committing to the COG report we are back to “wait and see.”

Other regional governments, like Arlington, prioritized preventing the displacement of low- and moderate-income residents in the inevitable gentrification these hyper-density policies bring. Alexandria says nothing about displacement in the report, despite COG’s expressed concern about the “relatively low number of affordable units” approved in new Alexandria developments and the displacement threat of Amazon.

The COG report inaccurately states “Alexandria has a large amount of sin- gle family homes,” incorrectly citing as its source the city’s accessory dwelling unit webpage, which says nothing about the amount of single family homes. In fact, the Census Bureau found that only 15% of Alexandria’s housing units are detached, single-family homes. This is lower than virtually every other locality in the United States: the national level is 63%. Conversely, 51% of Alexandria’s overall housing units are found in multi-family buildings of 10 or more apartments: the national level is 14%.

The COG report also complains that “historic areas in the city make it difficult to build multifamily housing,” again citing the city’s ADU webpage, which says nothing about historic districts, as its source. It is true that Alexandria has a rich history and as a city we value that. COG clearly does not, and complains that our historic districts are an impediment to unchecked density.