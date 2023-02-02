Your Views: Tear no more names down

To the editor:

Jimm Roberts’ view, in his letter to the editor “Keep the name, switch the fame,” in the Jan. 19 Alexandria Times, is undervalued. The beauty of what Roberts points out reminds us that the name of one statue or street name being torn down or uprooted is they’re just one person with that name. Somewhere to your left or right is someone with that name who is history walking.

For example, there’s former president Woodrow, whose last name is Wilson, and Mayor Justin whose last name is Wilson. A 123Me might show them to be related so in the vein of history, let all names come together – tear no more down, instead build more up.

Well done, Jimm Roberts for giving us food for thought!

-Carrie Devorah, Alexandria