About Alexandria with Mark Eaton: Using a sledgehammer to swat a fly

According to a Jan. 19 Washington Post story, advocates for HB 2426 “contend the failure to tell students how about their honors was driven by an equity agenda … they charge the districts did not want to draw attention to high-achieving Asian students because students of other races did not do as well.”

Serious high school teachers and administrators spend nearly every waking moment trying to help individual students maximize their abilities. Omitting to notify students of their successes does not further that goal. The idea that teachers and administrators would subordinate their concern for individual student achievement to a “woke” conspiracy of silence to make non Asian-American students “feel better” strains credulity.

HB 2426 uses a sledgehammer to swat a fly. It also confirms the wisdom of Virginia’s system of having the General Assembly meet for short sessions. An embarrassing oversight by high school administrators does not require a legislative remedy, as this information is readily available online from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation and other sources. Moreover, nothing the high schools have done, or could do, will change those results.

The allegations of a malicious woke conspiracy also overlook, deliberately or otherwise, real world facts. Anyone in a high school, particularly a large one, knows that from the opening of school, information flows in daily torrents to students and staff. Flyers posted in classrooms and halls, endless e-mail, assemblies and daily public address announcements – such as “Underwater Basketweaving Club meets after school today” – all contribute to information overload.