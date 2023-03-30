Alexandria Celebrates Women awards

Through April 15, nominations are being accepted for the ACW Celebrates Women awards. The nonprofit ACW recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of Alexandria’s women of the past, present and future and acknowledges the history of city’s heroines while celebrating the empowerment of the modern woman. Nominations for women ages 14 to 21 who have made a difference in our community are welcome. For a nomination form, please visit: https://view.officeapps.live.com/op/view.aspx?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.visitdelray.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2023%2F02%2FACW-2023-Celebrate-Women-Awards-Nomination-Form-MB-Edits.docx&wdOrigin=BROWSELINK. The ceremony will be held on May 31.
MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Unboxing new public art: ‘Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson’ unveiled on waterfront
By Brianne McConnell | [email protected] Along Alexandria’s waterfront, bright orange spires now rise from the ground below to greet visitors. Designed to detail parts of...
ACHS students honored with award
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] Students from Alexandria City High School won the Virginia Education Association’s Barbara Johns Youth Award for Human Relations and Civil...
Arrival of the Golden Rule
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] In 1958, a crew of anti-nuclear weapons activists set sail aboard a 34-foot wooden two- masted sailboat named the Golden...