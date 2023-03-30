Alexandria Celebrates Women awards

Through April 15, nominations are being accepted for the ACW Celebrates Women awards. The nonprofit ACW recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of Alexandria’s women of the past, present and future and acknowledges the history of city’s heroines while celebrating the empowerment of the modern woman. Nominations for women ages 14 to 21 who have made a difference in our community are welcome. For a nomination form, please visit: https://view.officeapps.live.com/op/view.aspx?src=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.visitdelray.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2023%2F02%2FACW-2023-Celebrate-Women-Awards-Nomination-Form-MB-Edits.docx&wdOrigin=BROWSELINK. The ceremony will be held on May 31.