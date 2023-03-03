Col. Paris Davis receives Medal of Honor

By Olivia Anderson | [email protected]

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) attended a ceremony at the White House to cheer on constituent Colonel Paris Davis, who was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Jos Biden, according to a news release.

Beyer, who has long supported Col. Davis in receiving the honor, applauded Davis from the front row.

While serving in the U.S. Army Special Forces in the Vietnam War in 1965, Davis was an advisor to the Army of the Republic of Vietnam 883rd Regional Forces Company in an attack on a Viet Cong base on June 17 and 18.

According to Davis’ Medal of Honor citation, his “advice and leadership allowed the Company to gain the tactical advantage, allowing it to surprise the unsuspecting enemy force, and kill approximately 100 enemy soldiers.”

Davis has been nominated for the Medal of Honor twice, but his application was “lost” both times, according to the release. Davis was previously awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After retiring from service in 1985, he went on to publish a newspaper in Northern Virginia.

The award is considered the country’s highest military award for valor. In a statement, Beyer called Davis “a hero” and “a fixture in our community.”

“I was so proud and thankful to be on hand applauding in the front row as he finally received this long overdue recognition. What a great moment,” Beyer said.