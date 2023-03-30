Bishop Ireton brings ‘The Music Man’ to town

By Kat Pascual

The sound of lies can make such sweet music, or maybe that’s just the sound of the trombones in River City. Written by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey, “The Music Man” made its debut on Broadway in 1957 and was soon adapted for film in 1962. The story centers on con man Harold Hill as he travels to the dull Iowan town of River City to sell the instruments and uniforms needed to form a children’s marching band. Although his scheme usually ends in breaking his promise to direct the band by skipping town, River City offers Harold a challenge: Marian, a beautiful, whip-smart librarian and music teacher who can see right through his charade.

Capturing the essence of a beloved musical like “The Music Man” is no easy task, but the cast and crew of Bishop Ireton met the challenge with magnetism and engagement. Each actor filled out the world of River City and built excitement through dance, sweeping harmonies and radiating enthusiasm.

Leading the march was Aidan Furey as Professor Harold Hill. Furey brought a charm to Hill that could convince someone to buy air. Not only did Furey lead the show with an entrancing charisma, but the actor also showcased crisp pronunciation of the show’s racing patter songs with a voice reminiscent of a fast-talking auctioneer. Furey illustrated Hill’s most prominent growth in the dynamic with love interest Marian Paroo (Elina Viana).