City Hall Watch with Bill Rossello: No one pays a tax rate

City Manager Jim Parajon’s proposed budget calls for no real property tax rate increase, but leaves open the possibility of a one cent hike from $1.11 to $1.12. Betting people will certainly go with the $1.12 or more to be the rate adopted by City Council this spring. But no one pays a tax rate, they pay a tax bill.

What will tax bills look like this year? Due to increased assessments – and including stormwater and refuse collection fees – the average homeowner bill will increase 4.3% from $8,075 to $8,423. Add a penny to the tax rate and that will be 5.2%. Not mentioned by the manager, but possible, is a two-cent increase to $1.13, a level the city charged just a few years ago. That would make the tax bill increase 6%.

Regardless, our politicians will continue to speak as if the tax rate is all that matters.

“We have not increased the tax rate in six years, and I am hopeful we can avoid any increase this year,” Mayor Justin Wilson said in November.

He is factually correct, but he does not seem to talk much about tax bills. And for good reason. Over the 10-year period between fiscal years 2013 and 2023, average tax bills increased by 54% while the tax rate increased by just 13%.

But the mayor is no tax rate hawk. Six years ago, then City Councilor Justin Wilson led the charge to increase the tax rate by 5.7 cents. The vote was 6-1 with only then-Mayor Allison Silberberg voting ‘nay.’ That increase was not needed at the time. In fact, its only significant impact since 2018 has been a dramatic 131% increase in the city’s reserve or “rainy day” fund.