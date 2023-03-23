Designing for yourself: Del Ray homeowners lean into the process and love the product

“My favorite space is my office,” Nolan said. She selected a rich plum color paint for the walls and the ceiling is wallpapered with a cloud print. Bringing a little bit of the outside in, Nolan added a bird feeder to her office window. All the choices, decor and art work reflect her personality.

Prior to the renovation, Nolan had been working in a small corner of the home’s basement. Creating an office for herself has been meaningful.

“I created the space and the final product has really been great. It was an excellent investment of space for us,” she said.

Danielle Steele served as the lead designer for the Nolans and agreed that Nolan knew what she was doing.