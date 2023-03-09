Filling in the Blanks with Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Ed.D.: Women storytellers: Charting one’s own course

Like other women before me, being of Native American and African American descent, I too faced obstacles. I am proud to say I persevered. I earned my bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees. I went on to serve as a special education teacher, Alexandria City Public Schools’ chief of human resources and now as the division’s interim superintendent.

Through my life story, I have recognized the importance of equality where everyone is given the same opportunity to make the most of their abilities. Even more importantly, I have come to understand the necessity of equity. It is equity that recognizes each person’s circumstances differ and aims to remove barriers, adjusting for imbalances. This is vital in the educational arena and in the workplace.

A Pew Research Center analysis found in late 2019 that women have surpassed men and account for more than half of the college-educated workforce in the United States. Just the same, Census Bureau statistics still point to an overall workforce wage gap. Government findings indicate women made 83 cents for every dollar earned by men in 2020. Women of color are at an even greater disadvantage. The American Association of University Women concludes gender pay equity is not just a women’s issue. AAUW concludes as more women become the primary wage-earner in their family, the gender wage gap affects children, families, communities and society in general.

Science, technology, engineering and math fields provide a rewarding option for young girls with an interest in this career path. The U.S. Department of Labor projects 11% job growth in STEM careers by 2031. Currently, women fill less than 30% of the high-paying STEM jobs available.