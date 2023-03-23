Food and health: A journey of wellness can start with the smallest step

By Kathy Seifert

I was twenty-three and had just moved to Denver, Colorado with my newlywed husband when the world of wellness opened to me. Over forty years ago, Denver was well ahead of the rest of the country when it came to health and wellness. Most office buildings were equipped with workout areas which included hand weights and a treadmill. Many places even had saunas, steam rooms and showers.

Despite being an athlete in high school and college, I’d never really considered how the quality and types of food we eat might impact our overall performance and wellbeing.

On my way back to from grabbing lunch, I popped into a Natural Foods Store for a bottle of water. That one stop at a health food store in 1979 changed me. Over the next several months, I had many conversations with the joyful owner. This lead to an insatiable desire to learn as much as possible about using food to prevent disease and maintain optimum health.