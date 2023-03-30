Gun violence in Alexandria doubles: Annual APD report reveals need for more officers

Part of the meeting focused on the chronic problem of understaffing. It was noted by both City Councilors and Hayes that community outreach programs, neighborhood cookouts and walks have helped in the communication between residents and officers. According to Hayes, having a robust patrol unit is the key to significant change in safety.

The review states that the APD is “operating at minimal sworn staffing levels,” indicating the department is stretched thin. Regarding officer positions, Hayes stated, “we are still down 70 (officers) available to work the streets out of 322.”

While APD is allowed to enroll and train officers at the police academy, those candidates cannot respond to calls alone. The review noted that the APD is actively recruiting new officers. On March 28, the department posted on their official Twitter account that an upcoming written test date, the first step in becoming an officer, has been scheduled for April 1.

Following the written exam, the hiring process consists of a background interview and questionnaire, a polygraph, medical and psychological exam, a job interview with the chief and to attend the academy and “start your new career.”