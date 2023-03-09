Living Legends honors a dozen Alexandrians

Twelve people have been named Living Legends of Alexandria, the first honorees since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago this month. Three of the honorees are deceased, but were honored posthumously because they passed away after being nominated, according to a news release.

The release said that “Living Legends are chosen because they have improved the quality of life in the City of Alexandria by having led the creation or redevelopment of something that wouldn’t have existed without their involvement or demonstrated substantial and sustained contributions over a significant period. These community leaders have met one or both of these criteria.” The 2023 honorees are: