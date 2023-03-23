Poor Robert’s Ruminations with Rob Whittle: Are they a good egg?

On 8-8-08 I was in a meeting with my biggest client, who had imported two “professional cost cutters” from General Motors. They boasted that they had cut tens of millions of “waste” from GM’s vendors and gave me to understand that I had no chance against their beady-eyed expertise in reducing a vendor’s profits to dog poop.

My secretary called me out of the meeting to tell me that my wife was on the phone and it was urgent. Our daughter had gone into labor and I’d ROB better exit the meeting. I returned to the conference room and, beaming, informed my new best friends that they could take their expertise and put it where the sun don’t shine. I was going to be a grandad!

Jane was born that night looking, as most infants do, like Winston Churchill after a particularly gaseous dinner.

Grandparents the world over understand their job. Be the good cop, the one who spoils, teach the children a thing or two from your geezer perspective – and then go home. Leave the real work to the parents. I wasn’t ready to be called grandad, so I became Robbie and my wife, who proclaimed she was born for this role, went with Nana.

There’s no manual on how to be a good grandparent. We make it up as we go along, right? For example, I figured I better try to get Jane’s brain whirring when she was a toddler so I invented two games: “Halt!” and “The Cane Game.” The former took advantage of a toddler’s perpetual motion. Jane would run around the dining room table until she reached my chair whereupon I would stick out my arm and, in my best military voice, shout, “Halt!”

I would then ask a question such as, “What’s the name of my brother?” Only when she answered correctly was she permitted to trundle around for another lap. “The Cane Game” in- volved creative uses of a walking cane. We’d pass the cane back and forth, inventing uses for it. Turned upside down, the cane became a hobby horse. A cane upside down with your foot in it was a stirrup. Hey, feel free to use these games, no charge.