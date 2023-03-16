Seniors: Excellence in Aging Awards

By Michael Schuster
The Alexandria Commission on Aging is a 21-member citizen body appointed by City Council to advocate on behalf of older Alexandrians. Since 1990, the COA’s Excellence in Aging Awards have honored individuals and organizations that make superior contributions in advancing issues and projects that make a favorable impact on older Alexandrians.
Now through March 31, the commission is accepting nominations for the 2023 awards on their website www.alexandriava.gov/aging. The awards will be presented on May 9 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall in the following four categories:
The Annie B. Rose Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose exemplary achievements span a lifetime of public service through devotion to significantly enhancing the community and work to advancing social justice and aging concerns for all citizens. The award honors the superior example set by Annie B. Rose. Previous awardees honored for their outstanding service include Suzanne Adams (2022), Kupenda Olusegun and Bob Eiffert (2019), Mary Hamil Parker, Ph.D. (2018), William “Bill” Clayton and Carol Siegel (2017) and Vanessa Greene and Grant Redmon (2016).
The Lois Van Valkenburgh Excellence in Aging Award recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to elevating the quality of life for older adults in Alexandria within the past year. This award is in honor of Lois Van Valkenburgh, a longtime Alexandrian, community leader and past chair of the Alexandria COA.
Van Valkenburgh was a tireless advocate of, and expert in, issues related to aging. Her strong spirit, steadfast dedication and extensive network helped to make Alexandria a better place in which its oldest citizens can age gracefully. Prior recipients are: Barbara “Babs” Waters and Frederick Reardon (2022), Luley Chow, Cedar Dvorin and Susan Lane (2019), Dolores Viehman (2018), Mary Lee Anderson (2017) and Wanda Dowell (2016).
The Excellence in Aging Award for an Organization recognizes an organization that has made outstanding contributions to elevating the quality of life of older Alexandrians. Awardees have included HomeAid Northern Virginia (2022), Giant Food Store, 3131 Duke Street, and Legal Services of Northern Virginia (2019), The Hermitage Northern Virginia (2018), Rebuilding Together Alexandria (2017) and At Home in Alexandria (2016).
The Public Service Award recognizes a City of Alexandria employee who has advanced, improved or otherwise contributed to making Alexandria a more livable community for all ages during the course of their job. Awardees included Terri Lynch (2022), Michael Brown, Dana Lawhorne and Kim Robertson (2019), Margaret Orlando (2018), Debbie Ludington and Arthur Thomas (2017) and Robert Fulk (2016).
For more information or questions, contact Pamela Austin at 703-746-5738 or [email protected].
The writer is chair of the Alexandria City Commission on Aging.