Seniors: Excellence in Aging Awards

By Michael Schuster

The Alexandria Commission on Aging is a 21-member citizen body appointed by City Council to advocate on behalf of older Alexandrians. Since 1990, the COA’s Excellence in Aging Awards have honored individuals and organizations that make superior contributions in advancing issues and projects that make a favorable impact on older Alexandrians.

Now through March 31, the commission is accepting nominations for the 2023 awards on their website www.alexandriava.gov/aging. The awards will be presented on May 9 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall in the following four categories:

The Annie B. Rose Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose exemplary achievements span a lifetime of public service through devotion to significantly enhancing the community and work to advancing social justice and aging concerns for all citizens. The award honors the superior example set by Annie B. Rose. Previous awardees honored for their outstanding service include Suzanne Adams (2022), Kupenda Olusegun and Bob Eiffert (2019), Mary Hamil Parker, Ph.D. (2018), William “Bill” Clayton and Carol Siegel (2017) and Vanessa Greene and Grant Redmon (2016).