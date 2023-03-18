‘The most difficult portfolio’: Former ambassador discusses Turkey’s earthquakes, strategic importance

The ambassador said our relationship with Turkey is a “glass three-quarters full” situation, where they’re with us most of the time on important issues.

“Washington, believe me, is bred to focus on the one-quarter and pound on that rather than all the good things you get from a partner, and so the Turks are resentful about that,” Jeffrey said.

One of the common misconceptions many Americans have about Turkey is that it’s not really a democracy, particularly as Turkish President Recep Erdoğan’s rule has become increasingly authoritarian.

“Türkiye under President Erdoğan is an illiberal democracy. Both words are important,” Jeffrey explained. “That is, at the end of the day, votes are counted. Erdoğan can, and in some cases has, lost. He lost most of the cities in the last set of elections. He, for various reasons, has to adhere to that. That is, he doesn’t have a coup option.”

But the illiberal part is equally important.

“It is an illiberal one in that there is very little division of power. There’s little federalism. There’s little checks and balances. Particularly, the court system is dominated by his people. The media is under pressure. That’s all true,” Jeffrey said.

U.S. presidents are often judged by how well they handle crises, and Turkey is no different. Jeffrey said many people within Turkey are upset at Erdoğan’s handling of earthquake relief.

“The government did not turn to the army, which is very big and very effective. It has a lot of troops there. The government had a cozy relationship with major construction firms and allowed the construction code, which is supposed to prevent such things – I mean Türkiye is no stranger to earthquakes – ignored,” Jeffrey said.