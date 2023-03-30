Three foolproof ways to add value to your home

By Brandpoint
Fluctuating interest rates and an ever-changing housing market have inspired many homeowners to reimagine their space, favoring renovation over relocation. Upgrades not only make a home more attractive, they also often bring innovative, low-maintenance solutions to make your most familiar surroundings feel beautiful and comfortable.
With an endless supply of home improvement shows and picturesque inspiration on social media, it can be tricky knowing where to start. Here are three simple ways to make your home design dreams come true while adding lasting value to your property.
Beautiful, durable surfaces
We all know kitchens and bathrooms can make or break the first impression. These spaces are the heart of the home, where we gather, work and play every day. These rooms need surfaces that are beautiful and strong. It’s more inspiring to cook when you don’t have to worry about stains and scratches. That’s why fresh, lasting countertops, flooring, backsplashes and cabinet cladding are renovation must-haves. Marble-inspired colorways can elevate surfaces in any space, but they’re durable enough for everyday use making them perfect for bath or kitchen applications.
Use lighting to make your space shine
Home lighting is a powerful design element which can help show off your decorative finishes, like surfacing or furniture. Today’s options give homeowners myriad choices to make any room stand out from fixtures to lightbulbs. Recessed lighting is always a functional option, but many contemporary designers recommend creating focal points with bold, sculptural pendant lights. In settings like a sunroom or reading nook use materials that include natural textures, glass or mixed metals. Whether you’re going for a traditional look or a mid-century modern feel, thoughtful lighting that accompanies your style is well worth the time and effort.
Find photo-worthy finishes
While it may seem like a small upgrade, details like faucet or door knob finishes have a big impact on the overall look and feel of your home. Finishes elevate functional elements. Don’t hide handles and faucets. Use matte black, brushed metal or even gold to complement or contrast design features. And don’t be afraid to mix and match styles based on each room’s cabinetry, countertops or wall color. It’s the perfect way to add personal touches to each space.
No matter where you start, you can bring your home to the next level. From installing new surfacing for countertops or vanities to finding the perfect fixtures, there are plenty of creative ways to enhance your home and create lasting value. By choosing high-quality, durable features, you are building a beautiful home and creating a more effortless and enjoyable lifestyle.