Three foolproof ways to add value to your home

By Brandpoint

Fluctuating interest rates and an ever-changing housing market have inspired many homeowners to reimagine their space, favoring renovation over relocation. Upgrades not only make a home more attractive, they also often bring innovative, low-maintenance solutions to make your most familiar surroundings feel beautiful and comfortable.

With an endless supply of home improvement shows and picturesque inspiration on social media, it can be tricky knowing where to start. Here are three simple ways to make your home design dreams come true while adding lasting value to your property.

Beautiful, durable surfaces

We all know kitchens and bathrooms can make or break the first impression. These spaces are the heart of the home, where we gather, work and play every day. These rooms need surfaces that are beautiful and strong. It’s more inspiring to cook when you don’t have to worry about stains and scratches. That’s why fresh, lasting countertops, flooring, backsplashes and cabinet cladding are renovation must-haves. Marble-inspired colorways can elevate surfaces in any space, but they’re durable enough for everyday use making them perfect for bath or kitchen applications.