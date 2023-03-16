Three spring home improvement tips

By Brandpoint
Spring is the perfect season for home improvement. First-time homebuyers and experienced homeowners alike need to be more thorough when it comes to maintenance. As the weather warms up, you’ll find plenty of indoor and outdoor projects that can improve the functionality of your home, boost curb appeal and avoid unpleasant surprises.
While you often perform spring cleaning tasks to freshen up and declutter your home, it’s also crucial to tackle important maintenance tasks. Routine repairs and installation projects provide comfort, safety and peace of mind.
Don’t know where to start? Here are three items you can check off your to-do list to make sure your home’s internal systems and external fea- tures are in tiptop shape:
Schedule HVAC maintenance
Your heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is
crucial to keeping your home cozy in the winter and cool during the summer. Most systems have a lifetime of 10 to 20 years and efficiency can drastically decrease as your equipment gets older.
If your HVAC system is working harder and not performing, it may be time to replace it. Book a consultation with a certified professional who can inspect your existing system, make recommendations and give you an estimate for a new system. Not only will it help improve your home’s air quality, but it will also keep your family comfortable all season long.
Maintain your water heater
From showering and bathing to cooking and watering your lawn, water is used throughout the entire home. To ensure you are using quality water, you’ll need to inspect, replace and possibly repair your water heater.
Keep an eye out for any water buildup around your water heater, water-quality issues or small plastic pieces from your fixtures that can affect your water supply.
Look out for changes in water temperature or duration, a broken pilot light, noise in your unit or pipes, or the smell of gas around your water heater. If you notice any of these signs, your water heater may be failing and needs to be repaired or replaced.
Spruce up the outside
The exterior of your home is just as important to inspect and repair as the interior. Your windows are the most visible part of your home that need careful attention.
Windows should be inspected by a licensed professional every 20-25 years to see if they need to be replaced. During winter, you may feel drafts or see condensation on your windows. As the seasons change, you may notice crackng or peeling around window exteriors. These are signs that it may be time to replace your windows.
A new high-quality window with thick, insulated glass is more energy efficient than older single pane windows. Best of all, new windows can also improve your home’s appearance.
Another external item to inspect is your garage door. You may not think this needs maintenance, but just like a car, it needs regular tune-ups. Small issues can quickly turn expensive down the line and problems can pose a safety hazard and cause serious injury. Depending on the age and condition of your garage door, it may be time to replace it.
Finally, consider installing a new fence around your property. Fences provide privacy and security keeping children and pets safe. This decorative element also provides protection around an outdoor space, like a pool or garden.
Follow these tips for your indoor and outdoor projects to spruce up your home this spring.