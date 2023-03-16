Three spring home improvement tips

By Brandpoint Spring is the perfect season for home improvement. First-time homebuyers and experienced homeowners alike need to be more thorough when it comes to maintenance. As the weather warms up, you’ll find plenty of indoor and outdoor projects that can improve the functionality of your home, boost curb appeal and avoid unpleasant surprises. While you often perform spring cleaning tasks to freshen up and declutter your home, it’s also crucial to tackle important maintenance tasks. Routine repairs and installation projects provide comfort, safety and peace of mind. Don’t know where to start? Here are three items you can check off your to-do list to make sure your home’s internal systems and external fea- tures are in tiptop shape: Schedule HVAC maintenance Your heating, ventilation and air conditioning system is

crucial to keeping your home cozy in the winter and cool during the summer. Most systems have a lifetime of 10 to 20 years and efficiency can drastically decrease as your equipment gets older. If your HVAC system is working harder and not performing, it may be time to replace it. Book a consultation with a certified professional who can inspect your existing system, make recommendations and give you an estimate for a new system. Not only will it help improve your home’s air quality, but it will also keep your family comfortable all season long. Maintain your water heater From showering and bathing to cooking and watering your lawn, water is used throughout the entire home. To ensure you are using quality water, you’ll need to inspect, replace and possibly repair your water heater. Keep an eye out for any water buildup around your water heater, water-quality issues or small plastic pieces from your fixtures that can affect your water supply.