Timing is everything: Longtime friends kept coming back to each other – and Alexandria

“We’d keep up with each other. We would talk, message each other or text. But nothing ever happened,” Caitlin shared.

“I can sum it up relatively well: I think what happened is that there was always something there,” Joey said. “Even when we were dating other people or involved in our own lives, even when she moved all the way across the country to California, there was something there.”

“It was funny. Even in California, yes, we would still exchange text messages and talk and send emails,” Joey recalled.

He once texted Caitlin while he was on a guys’ trip to Las Vegas: “I’m in Las Vegas. Can you come? Drive over and visit me.”

Caitlin never made it to Las Vegas. Another missed opportunity to connect.

By 2010, Caitlin felt the call to come home.

“When Caitlin moved back, I came to my senses finally. That was it. We pretty much immediately started dating,” Joey said.

Caitlin’s former roommate and lifelong friend Alison Henry was living with her when the couple finally got together. “When Caitlin and Joey finally became official, she was moonstruck. ‘Oh, Alison, I love everything about this guy.’ She couldn’t stop talking about him! It was over for her. I knew she was toast,” Henry said.

Three years later, Joey planned the ultimate Christmas surprise.