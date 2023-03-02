Trendy colors to reflect a comforting life

By Family Features

Upgrading your home design is an opportunity to tap into new color schemes. Knowing what shades are trendy and how different hues can work together for a cohesive design is an important step in creating an attractive design aesthetic.

While you might turn to family or friends for inspiration for your next do it yourself project, another resource for collecting concepts and options to upgrade your space is the internet. Consider sites that allow visitors to explore colors and offer paint color inspiration and decor trends they can envision within their own homes.

Color trends to consider

Many of this year’s popular nature inspired designs are all about finding comfort, embracing a flexible lifestyle, rediscovering joy and leaning into the growing DIY movement. The most trend-worthy, forward-thinking and livable colors reflect specific facets or emotions of life so you can update your well-used spaces with thoughtful colors that evoke positive energy and lasting change.