Unboxing new public art: ‘Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson’ unveiled on waterfront

Along Alexandria’s waterfront, bright orange spires now rise from the ground below to greet visitors. Designed to detail parts of history and draw in visitors, “Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson,” is the latest piece in a series of public art installations at Waterfront Park.

“It’s colorful; it’s vibrant; it’s meant to be engaging,” Nina Cooke John, the artist behind the project, said.

The steel vertical pieces are designed to replicate the hull of a ship. The temporary installation, which officially opened to the public on Saturday, is designed to transport people back to another moment in time. Ships using the waterfront would have not only carried cargo like rum, fruit and livestock, but enslaved people as part of the domestic slave trade.