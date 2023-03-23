Understanding home sale taxes: Here’s what you need to know at tax time if you sold in 2022

By Elizabeth Lucchesi Last year was a wild ride in real estate. Homes flew off the shelves quicker than toilet paper did in 2020. And 2022’s significant home value increases may mean you sold for more than you paid. ATTOM, a curator of nationwide real estate data, reported home sellers nation- wide profited an average of $112,000 on the sale of their home in 2022, up 21% from 2021. This figure sounds fantastic but doesn’t reflect potential capital gains taxes and is a digit or two less large once this tax is deducted. With tax deadlines approaching, you may wonder if you’ll owe the IRS for this capital gain. Here’s how to sort through tricky tax matters as a recent home seller.

Capital assets and taxes A capital gain occurs when you sell an asset for more than you originally paid. Capital assets include most things you own, physical or otherwise, like your vehicle or a boat and stocks, bonds and real estate. Many sellers’ profits fall under the capital gains thresholds for primary homes when selling a home. Others, particularly long-time property owners, may get hit with an unexpected bill in the form of a capital gains tax. This tax is calculated relative to the profit made from your home sale. Short-term capital gains are profits realized from a home owned for less than a year and sold; these gains will be taxed at the ordinary income tax rate.