We need a Times story on Amazon

To the editor:

Years have gone by since the Alexandria city government, then led by Mayor William D. Euille, announced it wanted the Amazon East Coast headquarters to locate here. Amazon-related stories have been prominent in our local news ever since. Recently reputable news sources have reported that Amazon’s previous record growth has ended or at least slowed significantly. The Times has yet to publish a news story about this.

All of us who live here need to know what to expect. We need to know in particular how our mayor and council will respond to these changed circumstances. Human life, either individually or as a community of whatever size, will never be static. What are our leaders’ plans and expectations for our near term future?

We appear to have weathered the worst of the health crises caused by COVID-19. However I believe COVID wrought long-lasting changes to the way residents live, work and shop. People with marketable skills they can use with just a home office and a computer are embracing work from home.