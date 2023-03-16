Wedding guest attire for men

By Elizabeth Todd

Wedding season is upon us and while we usually focus on what the women wear, it is time for us to think about men and this doesn’t have to be boring work. Since opening the men’s clothing store Yellow Jacket, I’ve come to realize how fun men’s fashion can be.

As the temperatures have warmed, the first spring events are back in full swing. Just as the office environment has become more casual for men, so have after hours events, parties and even weddings. Just look at Facebook or Instagram and you will see many grooms aren’t even in a tie!

A dress code for a wedding depends on the time of day and the location of the affair. These two bits of information will be your biggest guide in figuring out what to wear. If the wedding is black tie, the invite will say so. A tuxedo is also appropriate for an evening wedding, but a dark suit and tie works, too.

If the wedding is earlier in the day or at a destination like a beach, then it is time to show off your personal style. The question is usually whether to wear a coat or not. It is always easier to wear one and be safe. This spring there are more casual and less structured options available on the jacket