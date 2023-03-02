Why is my dog barking?

What is my dog trying to tell me? Your dog could be barking because he or she is trying to alert you to or scare off a perceived threat. They could be excited to see you, want your attention or treats, hear other dogs barking or even be trying to tell you they don’t feel good. Dogs barking alone in a neighbor’s backyard could be trying to tell someone they’ve been left out in weather that is too hot or cold. They may be barking because someone in the home needs help. Spending some time investigating the reason for your dog’s barking can help identify a solution. One of the common reasons is just plain boredom. Luckily, it’s also the easiest to solve.

Tips to curb barking Every dog is different, but all dogs need some kind of activity to keep them happy and enriched throughout the day. Dogs who are bored may bark, chew or even become destructive, but there are a variety of activities and exercises that you can offer your pup to help keep them happy and entertained all day long. Please check with your veterinarian to ensure the following activities are safe and healthy for your dog. • A tired dog is a happy dog. Make sure your dog gets plenty of exercise. • Interactive toys, puzzles and feeders can help keep your dog entertained when they’re home alone. • Consider a daytime break. Whether it’s daycare or a midday walk from a dog walker or a friend, these activities can help keep your dog content while you’re away.